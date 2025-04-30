First 3D-printed Starbucks in the US opens in Texas

The 130 square meters building is small by design and is meant to service clients via a mobile order pickup window and a drive-thru. In comparison with typical Starbucks stores, the new location does not have walk-in ordering or indoor seating.

Starbucks has previously used 3D printing for interior design, the greatest example of which is the custom Teavana bar in Shanghai in 2017. Despite this, the Brownsville location marks its first use of the technology to construct an entire store.

In 2024, BM Partners also built Central Asia’s first 3D-printed house in Almaty, Kazakhstan, which was made with high-strength concrete to meet seismic regulations. The 99.96 square meters house took five days to print and less than two months to complete.