Starbucks reinvents iced americano in South Korea

The new beverage, called the Aerocano, will make its global debut in South Korea on Thursday, according to a company press release. The drink features a creamy, velvety foam layer and a smoother mouthfeel compared with a traditional iced Americano.

Starbucks said it selected South Korea as the first market to introduce the Aerocano, citing strong local demand for iced beverages regardless of season.

"It is especially meaningful to introduce the Aerocano for the first time in Korea, a market with passionate customers and a distinctive coffee culture," said Alexandra Orsolic, senior product manager for Starbucks Asia Pacific.

Over the past three years through 2025, iced Americanos accounted for more than 70 percent of total Americano sales at Starbucks Korea, the company said.

In South Korea, iced Americanos are commonly referred to as "Ah-Ah," and their year-round popularity has given rise to the phrase "Eoljuka," a playful expression meaning, "Even if I freeze to death, iced Americano."

As of the end of 2025, Starbucks Korea operated 2,115 stores nationwide, making South Korea its third-largest market by store count after the United States, with 16,911 outlets, and China, with 8,011. Japan has 2,105 stores.

Emart Inc., the discount retail arm of Shinsegae Group, holds a 67.5 percent stake in Starbucks Korea, while Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC owns the remaining 32.5 percent.

Earlier, it was reported that Starbucks Korea was planning to open at least 100 new outlets this year.