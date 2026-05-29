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    Stabbing incident at Swiss train station leaves 3 injured

    07:54, 29 May 2026

    Three people were injured in a stabbing attack Thursday morning at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur, northeast of Zurich, according to Zurich cantonal police, Anadolu reported.

    Stabbing incident at Swiss train station leaves 3 injured
    Photo credit: @RealRolandKarl / X

    The attack occurred shortly after 8.30 am local time (0630GMT), when a man armed with a bladed weapon assaulted several people at the station, police said in a statement.

    Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified as a 31-year-old Swiss national.

    The three victims, all Swiss nationals aged 28, 43, and 52, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

    Police said the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

    Winterthur is located northeast of Zurich and is one of Switzerland’s largest railway hubs

    Switzerland EU World News Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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