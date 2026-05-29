Stabbing incident at Swiss train station leaves 3 injured
Three people were injured in a stabbing attack Thursday morning at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur, northeast of Zurich, according to Zurich cantonal police, Anadolu reported.
The attack occurred shortly after 8.30 am local time (0630GMT), when a man armed with a bladed weapon assaulted several people at the station, police said in a statement.
Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified as a 31-year-old Swiss national.
The three victims, all Swiss nationals aged 28, 43, and 52, were taken to a hospital for treatment.
🚨 BREAKING: 3 people were injured in a stabbing attack at Winterthur train station in #Switzerland.— Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) May 28, 2026
Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect at the scene after witnesses said he shouted “Allahu Akbar.”#ซีนุนิวที่คมชัดลึก2569 #wcl2026 pic.twitter.com/6OnQinK2fS
Police said the motive for the attack remains under investigation.
Winterthur is located northeast of Zurich and is one of Switzerland’s largest railway hubs