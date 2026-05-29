Stabbing incident at Swiss train station leaves 3 injured

The attack occurred shortly after 8.30 am local time (0630GMT), when a man armed with a bladed weapon assaulted several people at the station, police said in a statement.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified as a 31-year-old Swiss national.

The three victims, all Swiss nationals aged 28, 43, and 52, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

🚨 BREAKING: 3 people were injured in a stabbing attack at Winterthur train station in #Switzerland.



Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect at the scene after witnesses said he shouted “Allahu Akbar.”#ซีนุนิวที่คมชัดลึก2569 #wcl2026 pic.twitter.com/6OnQinK2fS — Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) May 28, 2026

Police said the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Winterthur is located northeast of Zurich and is one of Switzerland’s largest railway hubs