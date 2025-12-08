Sri Lanka landslides: Death toll rises to 618

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) warned on Sunday that monsoon storms were adding more rain and making hillsides unstable, including the central mountainous region and the northwestern midlands.

More than two million people – nearly 10 percent of the population – have been affected by last week’s climate crisis-spurred floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the worst on the island this century.

On Sunday, helicopters and planes were being used to supply communities cut off by landslides in the centre of the country.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said it had received a planeload of relief supplies from Myanmar on Sunday, the latest batch of foreign aid.

The government has confirmed 618 dead – 464 from the lush tea-growing central region – while 209 people remain unaccounted for.

The number of people in state-run refugee camps had dropped to 100,000 from a peak of 225,000 as floodwaters receded across the island by Sunday, the DMC said.

More than 75,000 homes were damaged, including close to 5,000 that were destroyed, it added.

An aerial view of submerged houses in a flooded area caused by heavy rainfall following Cyclone Ditwah in Niyamgamdora in Sri Lanka [Akila Jayawardena/Reuters]

A senior official had said recovery and reconstruction might cost up to $7bn.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it was considering Sri Lanka’s request for an additional $200m to help with rebuilding.

Aerial footage shows villages in North Sumatra buried in mud after catastrophic floods and landslides that killed more than 1,400 people across Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.



In Indonesia, officials and residents say deforestation likely worsened the disaster’s scale. pic.twitter.com/ImW23crsXu — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 3, 2025

