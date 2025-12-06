Death toll from cyclone Ditwah reaches 607 in Sri Lanka

Another 214 people remain missing, while more than 2 million residents from 586,464 families have been affected nationwide, the country’s Disaster Management Center reported on Friday. The agency added that 4,164 houses have been destroyed and 67,505 have sustained partial damage.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology said rainfall is expected to intensify in parts of the country between December 9 and 11 due to strengthening northeast monsoon conditions.

Sri Lanka’s National Building Research Organization has also issued a level-3 landslide early warning for multiple areas in the Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

As previously reported, the United Nations supports South and Southeast Asian nations responding to flooding and landslides, a UN spokesperson said Thursday.