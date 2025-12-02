Sri Lanka cyclone death toll rises to 410

The cyclone's has affected than 1.4 million people across 25 districts, turning homes into rubble and forcing thousands into shelters.

Coastal and northern districts, including Puttalam, Mannar and Gampaha, have reported extensive destruction.

More than 400,000 families have been impacted, with over 20,000 homes completely destroyed and more than 60,000 partially damaged.

Relief efforts are underway and more than 233,000 people have been moved to safety centers, as authorities race to provide food, clean water and medical care.

Officials warn that stagnant floodwaters could trigger outbreaks of disease and say the recovery process is expected to be long and difficult.

