Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia rises to 604

Rescue operations are continuing at full speed across affected areas, the agency said.

The agency reported that flooding displaced about 570,000 people in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces. Damage to roads and disruptions to communication networks have left some affected areas inaccessible, with relief supplies being delivered mainly by air.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that the government's rescue and relief efforts are being advanced with full force.

He stressed that Indonesia must respond effectively to climate change and that local governments should play a greater role in environmental protection and in preparing for future extreme weather events.

