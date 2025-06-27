'Squid Game' finale arrives Friday, brace for despair

The final season will feature six episodes, a more concise run compared with Season 1's nine and Season 2's seven episodes.

Picking up directly from Season 2's cliffhanger, the final installment is expected to resolve lingering questions about the contestants and the enigmatic organizers behind the deadly games.

Series creator, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said the season aims to pose fundamental questions about humanity's capacity to forge a better world amid the intense pressures of capitalist society.

These conflicting ideologies are mirrored in the central characters: protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

Photo credit: Yonhap

The upcoming season will depict Gi-hun navigating further deadly games, grappling with profound loss and heading toward an ultimate showdown with the Front Man.

The narrative will also delve into the individual stories of other key characters, including the mother-son duo, the pregnant young woman and her estranged ex, and the rebellious North Korean guard.

While it is uncertain if every mystery about the games and their shadowy creators will be fully unveiled, the director said he intended for the season to guide audiences to "the very end of despair, where the faintest glimmers of hope are shattered."

That being said, the upcoming series is expected to explore what the director described as a central question: "When all hope is extinguished and only despair remains, what lies beyond that?"

"Squid Game" Season 3 will be unveiled at 4 p.m. on Netflix.

