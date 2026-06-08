Spyro: 'A Realm Beyond' marks series' return after nearly 20 years

The game is slated for release in spring 2027.

Developed by Toys for Bob, creators of Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the game will be published by Activision.

The dragon will once again be voiced by Tom Kenny.

The game's biggest innovation will be true flight. In previous titles, Spyro could only glide or fly in separate time-limited challenge levels. This time, however, free flight will become a core ability, and the entire game world has been designed around that concept.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier, it was reported that a new report by IGN Entertainment had revealed sharp generational differences in gaming habits, showing that Gen Z players are driven by online communities and social media, while Gen X gamers remain focused on completing games and discovering titles through traditional search tool.