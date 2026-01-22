Spring Festival travel rush set to break records across China

During the 40-day travel rush, which runs from February 2 to March 13, the national railway network is projected to handle 539 million passenger trips, representing a 5 percent increase from the 2025 Spring Festival travel rush, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said.

China's civil aviation sector is estimated to handle a record 95 million passenger trips during the period, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Road trips are expected to lead China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, the meeting noted, adding that effective measures need to be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow, maintain safety, and mitigate the impact of extreme weather.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan considers easing visa rules with France.