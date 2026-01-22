Kazakhstan considers easing visa rules with France

Senator Sergey Yershov inquired about how the previously signed readmission agreement might influence efforts to simplify the visa regime with France.

“Agreements of this kind, signed on a bilateral basis, help pave the way for both visa-free and readmission agreements, facilitating their faster conclusion. France is not the first country with which we have signed such documents bilaterally, and any bilateral interaction contributes to the development of broader multilateral cooperation,” Alibek Bakayev said during the Senate’s meeting.

According to him, work in this direction has already begun.

“As for easing the visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, the process has already been launched. The second round of negotiations is scheduled for next month. Our work with the European Union is divided into two tracks: one focuses on the readmission agreement, while the other addresses visa facilitation,” Bakayev added.

