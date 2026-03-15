Spring celebration returns: Dushanbe Navruz Fest announced

The festival aims to create a festive atmosphere and provide favorable conditions for leisure and recreation for the residents of the capital, as well as guests and tourists, while highlighting Dushanbe as a modern cultural center with significant tourism potential.

The event will also promote international tourism, strengthen the culture of hospitality, and showcase national traditions and customs.

Organized with the support of the Executive Body of the State Authority of Dushanbe by LLC “Bozorshinos”, the festival’s coordination has been entrusted to the city’s Department for Tourism Development.

The festival program, which will run from 15:00 to 22:00, will feature a series of engaging cultural and entertainment activities. These include a festive show-concert with the participation of well-known domestic singers and international artists, exhibitions and sales of traditional handicrafts, presentations of national cuisine and a variety of snacks, sweets, and refreshing beverages.

In addition, a range of entertainment programs will be organized for festival participants and guests, including sports and intellectual games, exciting contests and quizzes, circus and theatrical performances, horse riding, special entertainment areas for children, and other engaging activities.

“Dushanbe Navruz Fest” is expected to become one of the key cultural events during the celebration of the International Navruz Holiday, offering the city’s residents and visitors a festive atmosphere, memorable leisure experiences, and an opportunity to explore national culture and traditions.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan is set to create the International Navruz Center.