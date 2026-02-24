Spotify turns your ideas into custom playlists

The streaming service’s Prompted Playlist feature lets listeners describe a mood, memory, aesthetic, or cultural moment, and Spotify generates a personalized playlist.

Users can be as broad or specific as they like, referencing genres, eras, activities, lyrics, instruments, or even a favorite TV show. The playlists draw on both the user’s listening history and current trends, with each track accompanied by a short note explaining why it fits.

Playlists can be refined by editing the prompt or refreshed daily or weekly to evolve with the listener. Spotify suggests trying prompts like creating a nostalgia-fueled mix of 2000s British pop, discovering emerging Australian and First Nations artists, or diving into an artist you’ve barely heard.

During this beta phase, some features and usage limits may change as Spotify tests and gathers feedback.

