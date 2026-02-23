Sony launches tool to trace AI-Made music

According to the company, the system allows composers, songwriters and publishers to trace how their works may have been used in AI models.

By extracting data from an underlying model and comparing AI-generated tracks with original recordings, the technology can measure the extent of each work’s contribution.

This information could help rights holders seek compensation from AI developers when their material has been used without permission.

A spokesperson for Sony’s entertainment division said the goal is to help build a framework in which creators are properly rewarded for their work.

The move comes amid broader efforts by the group to strengthen content protection. In 2024, Sony Music Entertainment filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the United States against a company over the use of AI to produce music.

