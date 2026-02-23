EN
    Sony launches tool to trace AI-Made music

    11:08, 23 February 2026

    Sony Group Corp. has developed new technology designed to identify the original sources of music created by artificial intelligence, as concerns grow over the unauthorized use of copyrighted works in AI training, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Kyodo News.

    Photo credit: Kyodo

    According to the company, the system allows composers, songwriters and publishers to trace how their works may have been used in AI models.

    By extracting data from an underlying model and comparing AI-generated tracks with original recordings, the technology can measure the extent of each work’s contribution.

    This information could help rights holders seek compensation from AI developers when their material has been used without permission.

    A spokesperson for Sony’s entertainment division said the goal is to help build a framework in which creators are properly rewarded for their work.

    The move comes amid broader efforts by the group to strengthen content protection. In 2024, Sony Music Entertainment filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the United States against a company over the use of AI to produce music.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony patented AI that guides or plays the game.

    Business, companies Japan Music AI Artificial Intelligence World News
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
