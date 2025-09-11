Spotify launches lossless streaming

With Lossless, tracks can now be streamed in FLAC at up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz, unlocking greater detail across almost the entire Spotify catalog. Users can adjust audio quality settings, from Low to Lossless, for Wi-Fi, cellular streaming, and downloads. A Lossless indicator will appear in the Now Playing bar when the feature is active.

The feature works on mobile, desktop, and tablet, as well as on devices compatible with Spotify Connect, including those from Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser. Support for Sonos and Amazon devices will follow next month.

Spotify recommends using wired headphones or speakers for the best experience, since Bluetooth connections still compress the audio signal and cannot transmit full lossless quality.

Lossless is being introduced across more than 50 markets through October. Premium subscribers in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and several other countries are already gaining access.

With the launch of Lossless, Spotify joins other music services with lossless streaming, like, Amazon Music Unlimited, Tidal, and Qobuz.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Spotify introduced messages for sharing music, podcasts, and audiobooks.