Spotify introduces new AI safeguards to protect artists and listeners

One of the most significant changes is a stricter policy on vocal impersonation. With AI tools making it easier to create deepfakes of popular artists’ voices, Spotify now requires that such content can only appear on the platform if the impersonated artist has given explicit authorization. The company acknowledged that some musicians may choose to license their voices to AI projects, something it says should remain a personal decision.

Spotify is also stepping up its fight against spam content, which has proliferated with the help of AI. Tactics such as mass uploads, duplicate tracks, and artificially short songs have been used by some to generate illegitimate royalties.

To counter this, Spotify will launch a new music spam filter this fall. The system will detect suspicious upload patterns, flag questionable tracks, and prevent them from being promoted through recommendations. The rollout will be gradual to minimize the risk of penalizing legitimate creators.

Another update focuses on transparency. Spotify will begin supporting a new industry-wide standard for AI disclosures in music credits, developed by DDEX. This system will allow artists and rights holders to indicate how AI tools were used in the creation of a track, whether for vocals, instrumentation, or production.

Spotify emphasized that the disclosures are not meant to penalize artists who use AI responsibly, but to build trust across the streaming ecosystem.

According to Spotify, these measures build on more than a decade of investment in anti-spam technologies. In the past year alone, the company says it removed more than 75 million spam tracks from its platform.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Spotify launched lossless streaming.