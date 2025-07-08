AI songs are everywhere – and you’re probably streaming them

French streaming service Deezer has reported that in recent months, 18% of uploaded tracks (approximately 20,000 compositions per month) are flagged by their system as AI-generated. While Deezer removes some of this content and excludes it from recommendations, users are not yet offered the option to completely block AI music.

Spotify, another major music platform, does not require AI tracks to be labeled unless they mimic real artists' voices. This policy has allowed AI-generated music to flourish largely undetected on the platform.

One of the most discussed phenomena in recent weeks has been the band The Velvet Sundown, which bills itself as saviors of modern rock music. Their psychedelic compositions and plasticky, clearly AI-generated photos of band members have sparked widespread debate.

Within weeks of appearing on Spotify, the group amassed over 850,000 monthly listeners. According to Deezer, the band’s music is labeled as AI-generated content on its platform. Despite this revelation, The Velvet Sundown insists they're a real band. Their Spotify bio lists four members, though none have publicly confirmed their identity.

In less than a month, The Velvet Sundown released two full albums – Floating On Echoes and Dust and Silence – and a third is set to drop in just two weeks. Their music is so realistic that it suggests there could already be many more AI-generated songs out there that listeners simply can’t tell apart from human-made tracks.

Meanwhile, AI-generated tracks are already making their way onto the charts. In June, “A Million Colors” by Vinih Pray, a song created entirely with the AI tool Suno, reached number 44 on the US TikTok Viral 50.

