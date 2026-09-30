EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Spotify app goes down for US users

    00:30, 30 September 2026

    Spotify users across the United States reported problems accessing the streaming service on Tuesday, with the company acknowledging issues affecting its app, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Spotify app goes down for US users
    Photo source: Reet Talreja / Unsplash

    Spotify said on X that it was working to resolve the problems. The company also acknowledged login issues and suggested that some users try its web version.

    User reports began shortly before 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, with complaints reported in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Atlanta and Chicago.

    Reports appeared to decline by around 1 p.m. ET, indicating the disruption was easing.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that access problems with the chatbot emerged amid a widespread outage affecting several major AI platforms.

     

    Music Entertainment USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All