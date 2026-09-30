Spotify app goes down for US users
00:30, 30 September 2026
Spotify users across the United States reported problems accessing the streaming service on Tuesday, with the company acknowledging issues affecting its app, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Spotify said on X that it was working to resolve the problems. The company also acknowledged login issues and suggested that some users try its web version.
User reports began shortly before 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, with complaints reported in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Atlanta and Chicago.
Reports appeared to decline by around 1 p.m. ET, indicating the disruption was easing.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that access problems with the chatbot emerged amid a widespread outage affecting several major AI platforms.