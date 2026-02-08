Sports diplomacy in action: Tajikistan and Türkiye expand cooperation

Utmost attention was paid to the development of interaction between Tajikistan and Türkiye in various areas of the sports sector. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, exchanging experience, and implementing joint initiatives.

Discussions also covered the restoration and expansion of scientific and institutional links with higher education institutions in Türkiye, which will contribute to improving the quality of specialist training and advancing scientific research in the field of physical culture and sprots.

Participants of the meeting explored opportunities for organizing and holding joint sports competitions and events across different disciplines, aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

