Kazakhstan’s NOC and Chinese Embassy discuss sports cooperation

The meeting was attended by Ms. Cui Yinglan, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, and Mr. Zhang Tai, the attaché overseeing culture, tourism and sports.

The sides shared their plans for the coming year and discussed prospects for further bilateral cooperation in sports, as well as events held in the past year, including the Winter Asian Games in Harbin. Special attention was given to preparations for the 2026 Asian Beach Games, scheduled to take place from April 22 to 30 in Sanya, on Hainan Island.

It was noted that the upcoming event will be the sixth Asian Beach Games and is expected to bring together athletes from across the continent. The competition program features 14 sports, combining traditional beach disciplines—such as beach volleyball, beach soccer and 3×3 basketball—with a range of water sports, including surfing, open-water swimming and sailing.

The meeting also covered cooperation between the sports authorities of the two countries, along with organizational and cultural aspects of hosting international sporting events.

Alimzhan Akayev highlighted the high level of organizational expertise of the Chinese side.

“China has extensive and diverse experience in hosting major international multi-sport events at the highest level. I am confident that the upcoming Asian Beach Games in Sanya will also be organized in accordance with the highest international standards and will become a significant event for the entire regional sports community,” he said.

In addition, the delegations exchanged views on a range of current and prospective initiatives and discussed plans for future cooperation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular contact and constructive dialogue.

Following the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to further develop cooperation in the field of sports.

