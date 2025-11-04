Sports development strategies to be adopted in Kazakhstan by yearend

“It is important not only to build new facilities, but also to make sure the existing ones are used efficiently. For instance, residents of Talgar in Almaty region have complained that the Zhastar stadium is in poor condition and not being used for public sports events or training. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and local administrations must maintain strict oversight to ensure the proper and effective use of sports facilities,” the Prime Minister said at a Government's meeting.

He noted that the construction of sports facilities has been expanding rapidly in recent years. Last year alone, 90 new facilities were built, including 61 in rural areas. This year, work has been completed or is underway on another 102 facilities.

“To optimize public spending, local authorities should attract extra-budgetary funding and make greater use of standard design projects. The Government supports businesses and expects reciprocal efforts to develop social and sports infrastructure. Entrepreneurs have already responded to the President’s call to privatize football clubs. We must focus on building a strong talent pool for professional sports,” Bektenov emphasized.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of developing sports boarding schools. He noted that such institutions are still absent in several regions, including Ulytau, Abai, Almaty, and Kostanay. Bektenov cited Atyrau region as a positive example, where a sports boarding school is being built through a public-private partnership.

He added that Astana has successfully developed a network of innovative children’s centers funded through private investment — an approach that should be adopted in other regions as well.

“I instruct regional administrations and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to develop and approve roadmaps for 2026–2028 focused on the development of sports infrastructure and mass sports by December 20 of this year. Governors of Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions, as well as mayors of the cities of Shymkent and Astana, should intensify efforts to attract investors for the privatization of football clubs. Regional administrations must also ensure the implementation of the Accessible Sport project and work to increase the number of trainers and instructors, particularly in rural areas,” the Prime Minister concluded.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to build 14 football stadiums.