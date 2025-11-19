Sport center for disabled people under construction in Aktobe region

Large-scale work on attraction of population to sports and healthy life style is underway in the region, the Governor said.

In line with the President’s directive, outlined at the IV session of the National Kurultay, important initiatives are being implemented in the region today.

A football field has been renovated in Aktobe under the ALAN project at the expense of extra-budgetary funds. A modern mini football field has been opened in Khromtau district under the FIFA ARENA program.

Photo credit: Aktobe region's akimat

“In addition, the construction of a unique sports complex for people with disabilities is nearing completion, where training in 25 types of sports is planned. The facility will become one of the first in Kazakhstan adapted to inclusive standards and will be commissioned by the end of the year,” said Shakharov.

Football holds a special place in the lives of Aktobe residents. Given the popularity of this sport, construction has begun in the regional center on a new 35,000-seat stadium that meets UEFA Category 4 requirements. It is being built in the territory of the Aktobe social and business center. Nearby, a project for a 5,000-seat multifunctional sports complex is also being implemented.

