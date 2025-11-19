Aktobe region to commission over 1 mln sq. m. of housing in 2026

The akim stated that industrial production is expected to reach around 3 trillion tenge, while efforts are being made to attract 2 trillion tenge in investments under the Government’s plan.

Infrastructure development continues to be a priority, with the proportion of roads in good condition projected to rise to 85%.

In the gasification sector, three ongoing projects are set to be completed in 2026. In Aiteke Bi district, gas will reach Aktasty, Tymabulak, and Zhabasak, while in Martuk district, Pokrovka, Poltavka, and Akkayin will be connected, providing gas to over 2,000 residents. Additionally, three new projects will be launched to further expand access to natural gas.

In the housing sector, 1.1 million square meters of new housing will be commissioned, funded from all available sources.

The development of social infrastructure will also continue actively. To ensure school places in remote villages, 12 new educational facilities with a total capacity of 3,300 students will be constructed. In healthcare, construction of the Regional Blood Center will commence with national funding, along with extensions to four district hospitals and major renovations of eight existing facilities.

In sports and culture, work will continue on a 35,000-seat football stadium, a 5,000-seat multifunctional sports complex, and a new drama theater, providing modern facilities for recreation and the development of local talent.

“I would like to emphasize that the region’s socio-economic development and public-political situation remain stable, and all urgent matters are under my personal supervision,” the regional head said.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, 12 new schools and 7 healthcare facilities are set to be built in Aktobe region by the end of the year.