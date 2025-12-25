Spirit of Altai Mountains: Snow leopard spotted again in E Kazakhstan

It is reported that the predator was recorded in the Katon-Karagay State National Nature Park.

The footage was captured in the Arshaty forestry area, where a camera installed by park ranger Zhomart Amanbayev filmed the cautious “master of the highlands.” The snow leopard is known for its elusive nature and is rarely seen by humans.

Park officials say each such sighting carries significance beyond the striking visuals. Included in Kazakhstan’s Red List of endangered species, the snow leopard appears only in areas where nature remains largely untouched, making its presence a key indicator of the ecosystem's resilience.

“The snow leopard lives only where the environment is truly wild and well preserved. Its presence reflects the health of mountain ecosystems and the result of consistent conservation efforts,” the park’s administration noted.

Katon-Karagay National Park is considered one of the key territories for snow leopard conservation in Kazakhstan. Specialists remind that every camera-trap recording has both scientific and environmental value, helping researchers monitor population numbers and assess the effectiveness of protection measures.

It is noted that each image, as such, is a reminder that the wild nature of eastern Kazakhstan’s mountains continues to endure alongside human activity, they added.

