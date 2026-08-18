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    ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ surpasses $2 billion at global box office

    02:28, 18 August 2026

    “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has surpassed $2 billion worldwide after three weekends in theaters, becoming the eighth film in history to reach the milestone, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ surpasses $2 billion at global box office
    Photo source: Tom Holland’s official Instagram account

    According to Variety, the Marvel film has earned about $785 million in North America and $1.23 billion internationally, bringing its global total to $2.022 billion.

    “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reached the $2 billion mark faster than all films except “Avengers: Endgame,” which achieved the milestone after 11 days. The new Spider-Man film also crossed $1 billion worldwide just six days after its release.

    The movie, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, opened with $355 million in North America and $932 million worldwide.

    The film is already the eighth-highest-grossing movie worldwide, while its final box-office total remains to be determined.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Christopher Nolan’s epic film “The Odyssey” grossed more than $264 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

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    Meruyert Pernekulova
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