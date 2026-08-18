‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ surpasses $2 billion at global box office

According to Variety, the Marvel film has earned about $785 million in North America and $1.23 billion internationally, bringing its global total to $2.022 billion.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reached the $2 billion mark faster than all films except “Avengers: Endgame,” which achieved the milestone after 11 days. The new Spider-Man film also crossed $1 billion worldwide just six days after its release.

The movie, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, opened with $355 million in North America and $932 million worldwide.

The film is already the eighth-highest-grossing movie worldwide, while its final box-office total remains to be determined.

It's about to be a Brand New Day. Get tickets now. #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. pic.twitter.com/S30P9HFk68 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) July 21, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Christopher Nolan’s epic film “The Odyssey” grossed more than $264 million worldwide in its opening weekend.