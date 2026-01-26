Speed Skating World Cup: Kazakhstan's Morozova ends season in overall top 5

The results of the Inzell stage determined the final positions in the overall World Cup standings.

Kazakhstan’s best overall result was delivered by Nadezhda Morozova, who placed fifth on the 3,000 meters.

She also secured a top-ten finish in the 1,500 meters, taking sixth place.

Kristina Silaeva finished 10th overall in the 500 meters, while Yevgeniy Koshkin entered the German stage ranked seventh with strong top-five prospects.

On the opening day of the competition, Koshkin finished fourth, improving his overall ranking. However, a fall and a rules violation on the final day of the World Cup stage left him without points, causing the Kazakhstani speed skater to drop out of the top ten and finish 11th overall.

Kazakhstan ended the World Cup season eighth in the women’s team pursuit.

Kazakhstan’s speed skating team will next compete at the Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

