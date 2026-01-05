Spectacular Chinese opera show fuses tradition with technology
20:52, 5 January 2026
Ten thousand drones illuminated the night sky with iconic Chinese opera imagery, while robots performed on stage alongside opera artists, creating a striking fusion of tradition and innovation, CGTN reported.
At the 2025 China Sci-Tech Innovation Gala, produced by China Media Group in partnership with Hefei City, Anhui Province, the spectacle honored a pivotal moment in cultural history: the arrival of the Four Anhui Opera Troupes in Beijing in 1790. This milestone, which paved the way for the birth of Peking Opera, was reimagined through a technology-meets-theater performance.
