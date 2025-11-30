S. Arabia's General Aviation Airshow 2025 concludes with 90 aerial displays and Guinness World Record

The event served as a global platform bringing together experts, government and private entities, international companies, and aviation enthusiasts. The skies over Thumama Airport in Riyadh were adorned with more than 90 aerial displays, alongside accompanying activities, highlighting the event’s role as a bridge for international engagement and an opportunity to strengthen future partnerships in the aviation sector.

Photo credit: SPA

Organized by the Saudi Aviation Club from November 25 to 29, the exhibition achieved a global milestone and set a Guinness World Record by launching the largest number of fireworks during flight from helicopters equipped with a launch platform, establishing a new global standard for aerial innovation and entertainment.

Photo credit: SPA

The record, achieved through the collaboration of the Saudi Aviation Club with international experts Aeropact and Flash Art, underscores the position of the General Aviation Airshow 2025 “Sand and Fun” as a leading and highly innovative platform for business, talent development, and exceptional entertainment, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

