Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

The decision was announced by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the report, the relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Under the decision, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 6:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on January 2, 2027, with the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection throughout the country and mitigating the consequences it may cause.

The decision follows the previous extension of the special quarantine regime, which was set to remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on October 1, 2026.

Earlier, researchers in the UK reported encouraging results from the first human trial of an experimental vaccine designed to protect against a broad range of coronaviruses, including strains that have not yet emerged in humans.