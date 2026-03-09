Special flight to repatriate Mongolian citizens from Middle East

According to a decision by the Government of Mongolia, MIAT Mongolian Airlines plans to operate an Ulaanbaatar-Dubai-Ulaanbaatar flight on March 10, 2026, specifically arranged for Mongolian citizens residing in Middle East countries.

Citizens can get information about purchasing tickets and other flight-related information through the following contacts:

Phone: +976-11-333999

Email: cc@miat.com

Facebook chat: MIAT Mongolian Airlines

For citizens abroad (Viber): +976-94001476

To note, around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight.