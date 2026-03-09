EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Special flight to repatriate Mongolian citizens from Middle East

    18:14, 9 March 2026

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia announced that a special flight will be operated to repatriate Mongolian citizens currently staying in the Middle East, MONTSAME reports. 

    Special Flight to Repatriate Mongolian Citizens from Middle East
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    According to a decision by the Government of Mongolia, MIAT Mongolian Airlines plans to operate an Ulaanbaatar-Dubai-Ulaanbaatar flight on March 10, 2026, specifically arranged for Mongolian citizens residing in Middle East countries.

    Citizens can get information about purchasing tickets and other flight-related information through the following contacts:

    • Phone: +976-11-333999
    • Email: cc@miat.com
    • Facebook chat: MIAT Mongolian Airlines
    • For citizens abroad (Viber): +976-94001476

    To note, around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight.

    Mongolia Middle East Middle East situation Civil aviation Aircraft Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All