Around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight
11:17, 8 March 2026
1,786 Kazakhstani nationals were brought home safely from the Middle East countries on 11 flights by Air Astana, Scat, FlyDubai and Air Arabia on the night of March 7-8, Qazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry.
Flights to return Kazakhstani nationals are also planned by domestic and foreign airlines for March 8.
A total of 37 such flights have been operated since March 3, taking 6,254 stranded citizens to their home country.
It was noted that efforts are underway to bring back Kazakhstani nationals in coordination with authorized government agencies and air companies.
Previously, Qazinform reported the Kazakh and Egyptian Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments, de-escalation over the phone.