Around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight

Flights to return Kazakhstani nationals are also planned by domestic and foreign airlines for March 8.

A total of 37 such flights have been operated since March 3, taking 6,254 stranded citizens to their home country.

It was noted that efforts are underway to bring back Kazakhstani nationals in coordination with authorized government agencies and air companies.

Previously, Qazinform reported the Kazakh and Egyptian Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments, de-escalation over the phone.