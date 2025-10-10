Special counsel again extends probe into ex-Korean President Yoon by 30 days

The team led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk launched in June and extended its probe once before. Under the second extension, the investigation will run through Nov. 14.

"The special counsel reported the extension decision to the president and the National Assembly," assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said during a press briefing.

The second extension was made possible through the National Assembly's amendments to three special counsel bills targeting Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, last month.

Under the original bills, the special counsels could use their discretion to extend their investigations by 30 days and then obtain another 30-day extension with the president's approval.

The revised bills allow two 30-day extensions at their discretion.

With the president's approval, Cho's team can extend its investigation through mid-December.

Earlier, it was reported that Korean court rejected former President Yoon's request for bail.