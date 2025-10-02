S. Korea: Court rejects ex-President Yoon's request for bail

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision after Yoon filed for bail last month, citing his right to defend himself and issues with his health.

The court said there were concerns the defendant could destroy evidence and that it did not find a considerable reason to grant his bail request.

Yoon has been in custody since July when special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team placed him under arrest a second time on charges related to his failed imposition of martial law in December.

During his bail hearing last week, Yoon spoke for 18 minutes, arguing that being in detention makes it difficult to attend his trials and comply with questioning by investigators.

The special counsel team argued for maintaining his arrest, citing concerns of destruction of evidence and the political impact his potential release could have on its investigation and his trials.

Yoon, who is standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his failed martial law attempt, is being tried additionally on charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members, revising the martial law proclamation and obstructing his detention by investigators in January.

Earlier, it was reported three more South Korean generals were suspended over martial law allegations.