Power outage leaves more than 43,000 customers without electricity in Shymkent

The outage occurred at 2:37 p.m. on August 14 in the city’s 110-kilovolt power network, when several overhead transmission lines were disconnected.

According to the city’s department of energy and infrastructure development, the disruption was caused by an emergency shutdown of main backbone transmission lines operated by KEGOC. At 2:37 p.m., emergency shutdown systems were activated in Kazakhstan’s southern region following the disconnection of the 500-kilovolt North-South and North-East-South power transmission lines.

The outage affected several districts across Shymkent, including Saule, Akzhar, Aktas, Zhanatalap, Turlan, Telman, Kommunizm, the 17th and 18th microdistricts, and Otyrar.

The total power restriction in the city reached 114.4 megawatts. The disruption affected 38,760 residential customers and 4,790 businesses and other legal entities, for a total of 43,550 subscribers.

Electricity supply to consumers in Shymkent has since been fully restored, according to the city authorities.

Earlier, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said the power supply via KEGOC lines had been fully restored.