Speakers of Central Asian parliaments ink Bishkek Declaration

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, highlighted the importance of every proposal discussed at the Inter-Parliamentary Forum.

"We exchanged views on how we can, through joint efforts, ensure stability in the region and contribute to the development of the five neighboring countries. Every issue raised has been considered and included in the Bishkek Declaration. I am convinced that this declaration will expand dialogue between the parliaments of Central Asian states and will become the main roadmap for regional unity," he said.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev highlighted key areas for Central Asian parliamentary cooperation at the III Inter-Parliamentary Forum.