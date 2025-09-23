Senate Speaker highlights key areas for Central Asian parliamentary cooperation

The event is attended by Maulen Ashimbayev, Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic; Rustami Emomali, Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan; Tanzila Norbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan; and Nury Golliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic.

In his speech, Maulen Ashimbayev noted the symbolism of the venues for these meetings as they have sacral significance for Central Asia. He also emphasized that holding the 3rd Forum is a symbol of strengthening interparliamentary ties, as well as a tribute to history, fraternal bonds, and a shared commitment to the future.

The Senate Speaker focused on key areas where the parliaments of the region can accelerate the implementation of initiatives launched.

"In 2024, in his article 'The Renaissance of Central Asia,' Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that 'the next decade will be decisive for our region, and it depends only on us how effectively we take advantage of this historic chance.' This is the aim of our joint activities within the framework of the Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States. I would like to highlight several key areas where active work is already underway and where parliaments can accelerate the implementation of the initiatives launched. Above all is strengthening the legislative framework for expanding trade and economic ties. The second crucial area is legislative support for the adoption of artificial intelligence and digitalization. We are aware that the Parliament of Uzbekistan is completing consideration of the AI Law, and Kyrgyzstan has passed the Digital Code. Kazakhstan is preparing a Digital Code, and, at the instruction of the Head of State, a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has been established. In this context, it is essential that our laws do not diverge, but rather utilize similar principles and approaches," Maulen Ashimbayev underscored.

Within the context of regional cooperation, environmental issues, specifically, water and energy cooperation, which requires parliamentary assistance, were outlined.

"President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the Water Towers Partnership initiative. Its goal is to systematize support for glaciological science by uniting the efforts of global research centers to study and protect glaciers. In this regard, given the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences, which was declared by the UN General Assembly and initiated by Tajikistan and France, we look forward to close cooperation in addressing this important issue. Today, significant decisions are being made in the region to advance the environmental agenda. In this context, it is important to synchronize our water, energy, and environmental regulations at the legislative level," Maulen Ashimbayev said.

During the discussion of the event's agenda, participants pointed out that the effectiveness of interparliamentary relations has a direct impact on establishing the right development trajectory for the region and its prospects. Furthermore, they reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation and effectively implement all agreements reached.

As earlier reported, the topic of the III Interparliamentary Forum of the Central Asian States is "Parliaments of the Central Asian Countries: Effective Solutions for the Comprehensive Development of the Region." It is worth mentioning that previous forums were held in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2023 and the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2024.