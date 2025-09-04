Speaker of Mongolia's State Great Khural to visit Kazakhstan

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the strategic partnership between Mongolia and Kazakhstan and to deepen cooperation between their legislative bodies.

Speaker Amarbayasgalan and Speaker Yerlan Koshanov plan to hold official talks and exchange views on a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary collaboration. During the official engagements, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Parliaments of the two countries, along with other supporting documentation between institutions, is expected to be signed.

Diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan were established on January 22, 1992. This visit is particularly significant, as it marks the first at the level of the Speaker of the State Great Khural in 22 years.

