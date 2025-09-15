Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh will pay official visit to Tajikistan

According to Jogorku Kenesh, the chairman will meet with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly Rustami Emomali, and the Chairman of the House of Representatives Fayzali Idizoda.

The delegation of the Jogorku Kenesh, led by the Chairman Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, includes deputies Suyunbek Omurzakov, Muradil Sydykov, Parkhat Tulendybaev, Arslanbek Maliev, Bekmurza Ergeshov, Chingiz Azhibaev, and Baktyyar Kalpaev.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan’s foreign minister is set to pay a working visit to Qatar.