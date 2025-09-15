EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh will pay official visit to Tajikistan

    13:44, 15 September 2025

    On September 15, the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu left for an official visit to Tajikistan, Kabar reports.

    Nurlanbek Turgunbek
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to Jogorku Kenesh, the chairman will meet with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly Rustami Emomali, and the Chairman of the House of Representatives Fayzali Idizoda.

    The delegation of the Jogorku Kenesh, led by the Chairman Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, includes deputies Suyunbek Omurzakov, Muradil Sydykov, Parkhat Tulendybaev, Arslanbek Maliev, Bekmurza Ergeshov, Chingiz Azhibaev, and Baktyyar Kalpaev.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan’s foreign minister is set to pay a working visit to Qatar.

    Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Parliament Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All