Kyrgyz foreign minister to pay working visit to Qatar
10:10, 15 September 2025
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev will pay a working visit to the State of Qatar on September 14-15, 2025 to participate in high-level events of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Kabar reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that as part of the participation, it is planned to discuss the latest events in the Middle East region, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings with delegations of foreign states.
It was reported WB and Kyrgyzstan discussed green finance expansion for small and medium enterprises.