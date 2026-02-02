Spanish tourists drive rising interest in Uzbekistan

According to Agenttravel, alongside Albania and Georgia, Uzbekistan is gaining popularity among travelers seeking alternatives to traditional European routes. Experts highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage, the allure of Central Asia, and improved transport links, particularly the expansion of direct flights from Spain, as key drivers of this growth.

Tourist flows are steadily rising, with Uzbekistan now featured in more cultural and educational tours along the Great Silk Road. Cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva are establishing themselves as distinctive travel brands, celebrated for their authenticity, history, and hospitality.

Industry specialists believe Uzbekistan has strong potential to solidify its place in the global tourism market. Continued infrastructure development, international promotion, and expanded air connectivity are expected to reinforce its status as a major new discovery for European travelers.

