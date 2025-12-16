Spain’s Roca Group to invest KZT44bn in plant construction in Kyzylorda region

According to the governmentэы press service, the agreement was signed by Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev, governor of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev, and Daniel Hernández, CEO of Roca Kazakhstan LLP - a subsidiary of Spain’s Roca Group.

The project aligns with the objectives set by the President of Kazakhstan to attract investment into the manufacturing sector and increase localization in order to achieve import substitution goals. The plant will specialize in the production and assembly of ceramic sanitary ware, bathroom furniture, and other products. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026. The project is expected to create around 300 new permanent jobs, as well as offer training and upskilling for Kazakhstani specialists, reads the statement.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

The facility will become the first production site in Kazakhstan for sanitary ware featuring a high level of process automation and compliance with international environmental safety standards.

The plant’s design capacity will be 500,000 units per year. The products will be supplied to the domestic market and exported to Central Asian countries. The launch of the facility will increase output of high value-added products and expand Kazakhstan’s export potential, the government press service added.

It was noted that plans to sign the investment agreement were discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Roca Group Chairman of the Board Santiago de Gomar Roca in June this year. The signing of the document and the start of the project are the result of systematic efforts to improve the country’s investment climate and confirm a high level of investor confidence.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

During the signing ceremony, Roca Group representatives stated that Kazakhstan is a strategically important market for the company and praised the country’s favorable business environment.

