Spain's population hits 49.3M, driven by immigration

INE reported that compared to the previous year, the number of immigrants increased by 650,000.

Despite the rise, however, the proportion of immigrants in the population has fallen to 14.3%, due to more immigrants getting Spanish citizenship.

In 2005, Spain's population was 43.2 million, and during the past 20 years it has grown 13.9%, with immigration the sole contributing factor.

The regions with the highest number of immigrants are Andalusia at 8.6 million, Catalonia at 8.1 million, and Madrid with 7.1 million.

To note, the number of people registered as unemployed in Spain dropped by 13,311 in March to 2,580,138, the lowest figure for the month in 17 years, according to data released in April this year by the ministry of employment and social security.