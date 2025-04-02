Spain's jobless population falls to 17-year low for March

The ministry also reported the creation of 161,491 jobs last month, bringing the total number of workers affiliated with the Spanish Social Security system to a record 21,357,646.

The positive labor market figures come despite heavy rainfall across much of the country and with the Easter holidays -- typically a driver of seasonal hiring -- not set to begin until mid-April this year.

Yolanda Diaz, minister of employment and deputy prime minister, highlighted the continued rise in stable employment. She noted that March marked a "historic" milestone of 10.1 million women in work and pointed out that 44 percent of all new contracts were permanent.

Despite the Easter holidays still being two weeks away, the hospitality sector emerged as a key contributor to job creation in March. Over 40 percent of new social security registrations came from this sector, bolstered by Spain's thriving tourism industry.

According to figures also released Wednesday by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE), the country welcomed over 10.46 million international tourists in the first two months of 2025 - a year-on-year increase of 6.9 percent. Spain received a record 93.8 million foreign visitors in 2024.

