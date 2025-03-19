Spain to impose multi-million euro fines for unlabeled AI-generated content

The measures aim to combat the use of so-called "deepfake" materials, which can mislead the public and pose a threat to society.

Under the bill, failing to label AI-generated content will be classified as a serious offense, with penalties of up to €35 million or up to 7% of a company's global annual turnover. The bill also bans the use of covert techniques, such as imperceptible sounds or visual signals, aimed at manipulating the behavior of vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, the proposed law prohibits the use of AI to classify citizens based on their biometric data. However, authorities will still be allowed to use real-time biometric surveillance in public spaces for national security purposes.

The recently established AI supervisory agency, AESIA, will be responsible for enforcing the new regulations. Spain will become one of the first EU countries to implement the EU-wide Artificial Intelligence Act, which sets strict transparency rules for high-risk AI systems.

