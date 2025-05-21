Kazakh PM Bektenov meets with Tatneft General Director Nail Maganov

Speaking about the project, Nail Maganov said that active work is underway with contractor China Tianchen Engineering Corporation.

The project eyes production of 60,000 tons of divinyl-styrene synthetic rubber, 40,000 tons of styrene-butadiene rubber, 40,000 tons of methyl tert-butyl ether as octane booster in gasoline annually, with its investment phase set to be launched on July 1 this year.

The meeting also discussed geological exploration works with KazMunayGas at the Karaton Podsolevoi field, where drilling of the exploration well 5,500 meters deep is being carried out, as well as the project for production of terephthalic acid and polyethylene terephthalate.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted the Government’s commitment to constructive dialogue to implement joint plans and ways to develop mutually beneficial cooperation. The interest to implement Tatneft’s technologies and expertise in Kazakhstan was expressed.

