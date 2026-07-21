Spain retake FIFA top ranking after World Cup win over Argentina

Spain climbed one place after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, securing their second World Cup title. Argentina dropped to second after losing their crown and the No. 1 ranking.

France moved up to third place, while England dropped to fourth despite reaching the latter stages of the tournament. Brazil climbed to fifth, followed by Morocco in sixth, while Portugal fell two places to seventh after being eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16. Belgium rose to eighth, ahead of the Netherlands in ninth, while co-hosts Mexico returned to the top 10 after climbing four places, pushing Germany down the rankings.

The biggest climber in the latest rankings was Norway, who jumped 12 places to 19th after reaching their best position since 2011. Switzerland also made a major move, rising five spots to 15th after reaching the quarter-finals.

Other notable risers included Paraguay (+7), Ghana (+8), South Africa (+6), Egypt (+5) and Congo DR (+5).

Among the biggest fallers, Tunisia dropped 12 places to 57th and Uzbekistan fell 10 spots to 60th, both exiting the top 50. Panama also suffered a 10-place decline, while South Korea (-7), Czechia (-8) and Türkiye (-5) also slipped in the rankings.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Spain on the World Cup triumph.