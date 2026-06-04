Spain reports record May death toll linked to extreme heat

According to the ministry, the figure marks the highest number of heat-related deaths recorded in May since monitoring began in 2015 and is more than three times the average for the month over the past decade.

The surge followed a late-May heatwave that brought record temperatures to 23 provinces across the country. According to Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, parts of the Mediterranean and Cantabrian seas also experienced their warmest May temperatures on record.

The mortality data coincided with the launch of Spain’s 2026 national heat prevention plan, designed to reduce illnesses and deaths associated with extreme weather conditions.

Health Ministry estimates indicate that 27,564 people died from heat-related causes between 2015 and 2025. The highest annual toll was recorded in 2022, with 4,789 deaths attributed to extreme heat, followed by 3,832 deaths in 2025.

Officials warned that mortality risk increases by 9.1% to 10.7% for every 1 °C (1.8°F) above health-risk thresholds. Older adults, particularly those over 75, remain the most vulnerable group, while young children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses also face elevated risks.

Looking ahead, AEMET predicts a high chance of above-average temperatures throughout Spain this summer, particularly in the northern areas, along the Mediterranean coast, and in the Balearic Islands.

Earlier, it was reported that rising wildfire risks across the continent prompted the European Commission to launch its largest-ever deployment under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, mobilizing unprecedented resources to support member states.