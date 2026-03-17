Spain relocates special forces from Iraq amid security concerns

Spain said the temporary relocation was necessary after the security situation no longer allowed its Special Operations Task Group to continue missions safely.

The unit has been operating in Iraq as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group. Spanish forces are involved in training Iraqi counterterrorism personnel in Baghdad and at bases in the Kurdish-controlled north.

According to the ministry, about 300 Spanish military personnel are currently deployed in Iraq. Officials did not disclose where the relocated forces were moved.

The decision came after a recent drone strike near Erbil raised concerns among coalition members in the region. The attack hit a French military facility southwest of Erbil, killing a French officer and injuring other soldiers.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the strike as unacceptable, saying French troops were deployed only for counterterrorism purposes against IS.

Italy also moved personnel from Camp Singara near Erbil International Airport after a drone hit the base last week. No Italian troops were reported injured.

Spain has maintained a military presence in Iraq since 2015 under Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition created to fight IS. Its special operations contingent is rotated every six months and includes personnel from the army, navy, and air force.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Spanish government had formally withdrawn its ambassador to Israel.