Spain beats Belgium to reach World Cup semifinal against France

Merino, who came on as a substitute two minutes earlier, scored after Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold Pau Cubarsí’s long-range shot. The Arsenal midfielder reacted first to the loose ball and converted the chance, securing Spain’s second narrow knockout-stage victory in four days.

Fabián Ruiz had given Spain the lead in the 30th minute by scoring from a rebound. Belgium responded before halftime when Charles De Ketelaere headed in Timothy Castagne’s cross in the 41st minute, becoming the first player to score against Spain at this year’s tournament.

Belgium was forced to replace Thibaut Courtois in the 71st minute after the goalkeeper sustained an injury. Lammens made his World Cup debut in his place but was unable to prevent Merino from scoring the late winner.

Belgium pressed for an equalizer in stoppage time, but Spain protected its lead to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning the tournament in 2010.

Spain will face France on Tuesday in Dallas. Both teams remain unbeaten at the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France secured a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, where it will face Spain.