Spain and Kazakhstan open new chapter in development of interparliamentary ties

The parties discussed the prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, current issues of political, trade and economic cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of high- and top-level visits, which contribute to the development of a strategic partnership between Astana and Madrid.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the broad potential for cooperation with Spain, one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in the European Union. In his opinion, the visit of Spanish deputies opens a new chapter in the development of inter-parliamentary ties.

In turn, Chairman Landaluce confirmed the strategic nature of Kazakh-Spanish relations and expressed his readiness to continue to assist in promoting cooperation with Kazakhstan.

For reference: the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Spain for January-April 2025 amounted to 731.3 million US dollars (exports – 584.7 million, imports – 146.5 million), increasing by 26% compared to the same period in 2024. There are 60 companies registered in Kazakhstan with Spanish capital. Since 2005, 333.5 million dollars of direct foreign investment from Spain have been attracted to the economy of Kazakhstan.

